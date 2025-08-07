Boss Brian Barry-Murphy says Cardiff were lucky to get the point at Port Vale

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy described his team’s point from the 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw at Port Vale as a “lucky” one.

Last season’s promoted League Two outfit created the best chances but could not find a way past the Bluebirds’ debutant goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

When they did, man of the match Mitch Clark’s second-half effort was ruled out for offside and Trott spared City captain Calum Chambers the embarrassment of an own goal in the first half.

“Overall, we have no complaints about the result,” said Barry-Murphy, whose side remain unbeaten after an opening win over Peterborough.

“We were lucky to get a point based on how well they played and elements of our performance that needed to be better.

“So, we will definitely take the clean sheet and the point. There was too much goalmouth action for my liking and we didn’t have enough control.

“Obviously, there were large parts of the performance we wanted to be better, especially in front of an incredible travelling support.”

He added: “Our positioning was wrong in the first half and as a result our play became quite rushed.

“We were efficient in our play last Saturday and we had success in getting behind the opponent’s last line.

“Tonight, we got to the back line but they played a back five so it made it more difficult. We had to be more patient.

“But it gives us lots of areas to improve. What pleased me though was the character of the boys to defend their goal, make good blocks and preserve Nathan’s clean sheet on his debut. That was important.”

Vale boss Darren Moore, critical of his side’s first half showing in the 2-1 defeat at Rotherham, had few complaints as Vale ended a run of six successive league and cup defeats against the Welshmen stretching back 31 years.

“It was a good performance,” said Moore. “I thought we set up properly and got it right.

“But I said to the players if there was one, small critique – and I mean small – it was in the final third.

“When we did get into those threatening areas, we just needed that extra bit of composure.

“But I always say if we are creating chances like that then I believe we will score goals., On another night we would have got a goal or two.

“However, we were the team in the ascendancy and the one creating the chances. But credit to the boys for nullifying an excellent team in Cardiff to few attempts on our goal.

“We have stepped up a division and we know the qualities in this league. So, credit to the boys.

“After Saturday, conceding two goals and losing to come here, get a clean sheet and produce a solid performance in front of our own fans…that’s more the Vale we want to see.”

