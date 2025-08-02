Bosses send well wishes to Notts County fan taken ill at Newport

Newport manager David Hughes and Notts County head coach Martin Paterson both sent their well wishes to the Magpies fan who was taken ill before their match at Rodney Parade, leading to a one-hour delay to kick-off.

Once two air ambulances cleared the pitch, the two sides shared the points following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in League Two as a Jodi Jones penalty cancelled out Gerard Garner’s opener for the hosts.

But both bosses were quick to point out that football was secondary due the events before kick-off.

“We don’t know the full details yet, but we know it’s someone associated with our football club so we wish him and his family all the best. It just puts things into perspective,” said Paterson.

“We as a football club were willing to wait as long as we had to so that the supporter was taken care of.”

And Hughes echoed those thoughts when he spoke after the match.

“Everyone’s thoughts are with the individual who was involved in the medical emergency. Him and his family are in everyone’s thinking,” said the Exiles boss.

The delay did not seem to affect the visitors as they dominated the first 45 minutes, hitting the crossbar through Connor Grant and going close on several other occasions.

Garner then headed the hosts in front from a long throw four minutes into the second half before Jones sent Nik Tzanev the wrong from the spot in the 65th minute after Matt Baker brought down Matthew Dennis.

Paterson said: “At half-time I was disappointed not to be one or two goals to the good, with some of our play and the clear-cut chances that we created.

“But football owes you absolutely nothing. You have to take those chances because you leave yourself open for certain styles to hurt you.

“We conceded a set-play goal that was very avoidable and we had to have a reaction to get a goal back.

“I’m disappointed not to win the game, but if teams play in a certain manner and are effective with it there’s nothing wrong with that – we can’t complain, we just have to be better at being us.”

Michael Reindorf hit a post for the home side after Jones’ equaliser, but Hughes was relatively pleased with a point after last week’s Carabao Cup win at Barnet.

“When you go 1-0 up at home, you want to see the game out,” he said. “But we played a very good team. You can see why they’re one of the favourites.

“We have provided a platform in these first two games to underpin our performances moving forward. There are areas we want to work on, but I think the lads should be immensely proud of themselves.”

