Bournemouth manager’s hugely positive update about David Brooks

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has delivered a hugely encouraging update about David Brooks.

Back in October it was announced the young Welsh player was suffering with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and that he would begin a course of treatment immediately.

He said that the diagnosis had come as a “shock” to himself and his family, but added that the prognosis was a “positive one”, and that he was “confident” that he would make a “full recovery”.

The player also thanked everyone at the Football Association of Wales “because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.”

A month ago he posted a progress update on the treatment he is receiving for cancer releasing a statement on social media.

Now Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has given an update on the player’s continued treatment and his increasing presence at the club.

“David Brooks, every time he steps around the place it gives us a lift,” Parker told the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

“You see someone who is a fighter and someone who has been in his position currently and where he has been for the past three or four months, he’s a pure fighter and he is on the mend.

“I said it at the start and I will always echo those thoughts, he is a loved member of the team and thankfully over the last three of four weeks we are seeing more him.”

Tough road

Parker added: “He is on the mend and we always knew he would be on the mend, but there is no denying that it has been a tough road for David and it probably still is at times for him.

“We are pleased to have him around a bit more, we’re pleased to see him and hopefully he gets fully out of where he is and we see him back out on the pitch doing what he does best.”

Messages of support from across football flooded in for the player when he was diagnosed, including from Wales and Liverpool.

When the illness was announced in October, Brooks released a statement on social media which read: “This is a very difficult message for me to write. I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

“Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.

“I’d like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period.

“I want to thank everyone at the Football Association of Wales because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.

“I’d also like to say thank you to AFC Bournemouth for all of their support and assistance this past week.

He added: “Although I appreciate that there will be media attention and interest, I would like to ask that my privacy is respected in the coming months and I will share updates on my progress when I am able to do so.

“In the meantime, thank you to everyone for their messages of support – it means so much and will continue to do so in the months ahead.

“I look forward to seeing you all again and playing the sport I love very soon.”

