Bowen backing himself after starring In front of Wales wizard

Simon Thomas

Try machine Tom Bowen has a simple message for all smaller players in the game: “Back yourself”.

At 5ft 7ins and 11st 11lbs, the Cardiff Rugby winger is dwarfed by some of the giants on the circuit, but he is standing tall with his performances.

He scored a brace of tries in last Friday’s 47-27 bonus point victory over Zebre Parma at the Arms Park, taking his tally to 13 from 21 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Wales legend Shane Williams was on hand at the BKT URC match to see the youngster’s double and there are clear echoes of the great man in Bowen, not just in terms of size, but also pace and side-stepping flair.

That dazzling footwork was evident in the 20-year-old’s finish for his first try as he stepped inside one defender before handing off another to touch down.

Speaking about the watching Williams, Bowen said: “I think we are pretty similar in terms of our stature and stuff.

“Look, I think the main thing for us shorter and smaller guys is just back yourself really, especially against the bigger guys.

“Zebre are a big team and you’ve just got to back yourself, back instinct and just go for it really.”

Commenting on his two-try contribution to a victory which has taken Cardiff up to second in the BKT URC table, he said: “I am just loving my rugby and I’m grateful for all the opportunities I am having, especially in such an important year for the club, the 150th year.

“I just feel really lucky to be honest.

“It was good to be back at home in front of the fans. It was a good turnout and hopefully we keep on going now.”

Wales U20s international Bowen is clearly a hugely exciting talent, something which was recognised by him being named the BKT URC Next-Gen Player of last season following a vote by the media.

“It was very unexpected to be honest,” he says.

“It was such a good award to win, especially in a league where there are so many talented youngsters.

“I was really proud and privileged to win it.

“It’s something I can spring off now this season and hopefully back it up.”

Bowen was also chosen as Cardiff’s Breakthrough Player of the Season and Fans’ Player of the Season, while his stunning effort in the play-off clinching victory over the DHL Stormers at the Arms Park was selected as the club’s Try of the Season.

“I was over the moon with those awards,” he says.

“The whole season was just so enjoyable.

“It was a pretty special year, making the BKT URC play-offs for the first time, making history for Cardiff.

“It was nice for the group and it’s what we deserved.

“For me to break through in the season that we had was very special.”

Reflecting on the start to his senior career, he says: “I have really enjoyed it.

“The first couple of years have flown by. I’ve just wanted to take every opportunity I have had with two hands.”

‘Focused’

As for the season to come, Bowen said: “I’m just focused on getting minutes for Cardiff and putting in good performances and building on last year.

“I am constantly learning every training session and every game. The goal is just to keep on getting better every week.

“I’ve had that taste of what it’s like to get some regular game time, so that’s the motivation again this year, to play even more.

“It’s a club I have grown up watching. I’m a local boy and it’s my home club.

“There is no better feeling than running out at the Arms Park when it’s full. I just love playing there.

“It’s an awesome feeling. When the fans come out in full force, the boys really love that. The crowds have been unbelievable.”

Leinster

Having followed up an opening round 21-15 victory away to the Scarlets with the bonus point win at home to Zebre, second-placed Cardiff now face a Dublin showdown against league champions Leinster Rugby this Saturday.

“We are two from two and we’ve got a big one next weekend now,” said Bowen.

“We are looking to build off what we put out last season, turning a couple of away games into wins and pushing for a home quarter final in the BKT URC.”

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