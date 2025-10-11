Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Bowen brace seals Cardiff win over Connacht

11 Oct 2025 2 minute read
Cardiff Rugby

Cardiff ended a five-game losing run against Connacht with a hard-fought 14-8 victory at the Arms Park, but the result was overshadowed by a serious ankle injury to Wales lock Teddy Williams.

Williams was forced off in the first half after landing awkwardly at a line-out, and a lengthy spell on the sidelines looks likely.

His departure blunted some of the hosts’ early momentum, but two tries from in-form wing Tom Bowen proved decisive.

Cross field kicks

Connacht struck first through a Cathal Forde penalty on 11 minutes, only for Bowen to respond almost immediately.

Fly-half Callum Sheedy, who had set up two tries with cross-field kicks in Munster a week earlier, repeated the tactic with Bowen gathering to score. Sheedy added the extras for a 7-3 lead.

The Blue and Blacks dominated territory for much of the half but wasted several promising chances, while number eight Alun Lawrence was held up over the line.

A scrappy second half saw few clear-cut opportunities, although Connacht threatened in the final quarter.

Replacement Finn Treacey twice came close, first dropping a pass in space before being denied by Sheedy’s tackle inches from the line.

Killer blow

Cardiff clung on before striking the killer blow four minutes from time. A loose Connacht pass was juggled into Bowen’s hands and the wing sprinted the length of the field to secure the points, Ioan Lloyd converting.

Dave O’Connor’s late try salvaged a losing bonus for the visitors, but Cardiff held firm for a much-needed win.

