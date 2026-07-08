Boxer Joe Cordina accused of assaulting another man, court hears

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Former boxing world champion Joe Cordina is accused of assaulting another man, a court has heard.

Cordina, 34, a two-time IBF super-featherweight champion, was not required to attend a brief hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with assault by beating and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

South Wales Police previously said in a statement that the charges relate to an incident outside Pentwyn Service Station in Cardiff on February 27 this year.

Jamie O’Brien, 32, from Pentwyn, has also been charged with assault in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, Jeanine Robinson, prosecuting, said the offences the two men are charged with are alleged to be “against each other”.

The hearing was adjourned until July 28, when O’Brien is also scheduled to appear in court.

District Judge Charlotte Murphy said: “That is adjourned to July 28 at this court.

“I will require Mr Cordina to attend on this date.”

Cordina, of Pontprennau, was represented by Nadeem Majid.

In a statement, South Wales Police said previously: “Two men have been charged in connection with an incident outside Pentwyn Service Station, Pentwyn Road, Cardiff, on February 27, 2026.

“Joseph Cordina, 34, from Pontprennau, has been charged with assault and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place. He is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on July 7.

“Jamie O’Brien, 32, from Pentwyn, has been charged with assault and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on July 28.”

Cordina was due to fight for the WBO lightweight title in the United States on July 4, however, his application for a US visa was refused.