Boxer Joe Cordina denies assaulting another man

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

Former boxing world champion Joe Cordina has denied assaulting another man.

Cordina, 34, a two-time IBF super-featherweight champion, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault by beating.

South Wales Police previously said the charges relate to an incident outside Pentwyn Service Station in Cardiff on February 27 this year.

During the brief hearing, Cordina appeared in the dock alongside Jamie O’Brien, 32, from Pentwyn, who has also been charged with assault in connection with the incident.

The court previously heard the offences the two men are charged with are alleged to be “against each other”.

On Tuesday, Nadeem Majid, representing Cordina, said the second charge of assault he faces “emanates from one continued incident”.

O’Brien did not enter a plea during the hearing.

District Judge Charlotte Murphy set a trial date for Cordina of October 13 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

She said: “You’ve pleaded not guilty to two offences, which means there’s going to be a trial.

“Until then, I grant you unconditional bail.”

The court heard Cordina denies the assault and says “any actions were in self-defence”.

A further charge of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place has been discontinued.

Megan Harriman appeared for the prosecution, while Declan McSorley represented O’Brien, who is charged with assault by beating.

The judge told O’Brien: “Your case is being adjourned until August 26 back at this court.

“I grant you unconditional bail.”

Both men spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth during the brief hearing.

Cordina was due to fight for the WBO lightweight title in the United States on July 4, however, his application for a US visa was refused.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.