Bradford end Cardiff’s unbeaten record and climb to the top of the table

Bradford powered their way to the top of Sky Bet League One as they shredded Cardiff’s unbeaten start to the season, winning 3-1 in the Welsh capital.

It was a significant triumph for Graham Alexander’s men, who went two points clear at the top by beating a club that was playing two divisions above them last season.

Cardiff made the brighter opening but Tommy Leigh’s first goal for the Bantams stunned the home side and filled the visitors full of confidence.

A reckless challenge by Gabriel Osho on Antoni Sarcevic, as he raced back into his box to try to cut off the Bradford player’s path to goal, ended in a booking and a penalty and Sarcevic hammered home the spot-kick to make it 2-0 on the half-hour mark.

The same player should have made it 3-0 10 minutes later but he missed from point-blank range.

However, it was 3-0 minutes after the restart when Josh Neufville met a cross from the left by Will Swan.

Callum Robinson pulled a goal back for the Bluebirds in the 77th minute but it was little consolation for the hosts.