Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Brendan Rodgers says Swansea target Adam Idah cannot leave Celtic until replacement is found

29 Aug 2025 2 minute read
Celtic’s Adam Idah has a shot on goal in the game against St Mirren. Photo Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists Swansea target Adam Idah will be going nowhere unless he is guaranteed a replacement.

The striker was absent from Celtic’s training session on Friday morning as the club’s transfer activity intensified ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Rangers.

Reports say he was already in south Wales for a medical ahead of a move worth up to £7million, while winger Yang Hyun-jun has been linked with Birmingham.

Negotiations

However, after seeing his calls for attacking reinforcements largely go unheeded for the vast majority of the transfer window, Rodgers took a firm stance.

“There’s interest in Adam but obviously no-one can leave here unless we get players in to replace,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.

“There’s been negotiations and chat around it, but I have to have players in here before I can consider letting anyone go.”

Stung

Rodgers was stung by a scenario in January when the club sold Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes with about a week left of the window, and failed to replace their main goalscorer.

“I just think it’s logical and it’s common sense,” Rodgers said. “We’re really light in that area of the field.

“And I’m pretty sure there would be a number of clubs that would want some of our players, but there’s absolutely no way we can move anyone out unless we have absolute guarantees that there’s going to be people to come in to replace.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.