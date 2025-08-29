Brendan Rodgers says Swansea target Adam Idah cannot leave Celtic until replacement is found

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists Swansea target Adam Idah will be going nowhere unless he is guaranteed a replacement.

The striker was absent from Celtic’s training session on Friday morning as the club’s transfer activity intensified ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Rangers.

Reports say he was already in south Wales for a medical ahead of a move worth up to £7million, while winger Yang Hyun-jun has been linked with Birmingham.

Negotiations

However, after seeing his calls for attacking reinforcements largely go unheeded for the vast majority of the transfer window, Rodgers took a firm stance.

“There’s interest in Adam but obviously no-one can leave here unless we get players in to replace,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.

“There’s been negotiations and chat around it, but I have to have players in here before I can consider letting anyone go.”

Stung

Rodgers was stung by a scenario in January when the club sold Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes with about a week left of the window, and failed to replace their main goalscorer.

“I just think it’s logical and it’s common sense,” Rodgers said. “We’re really light in that area of the field.

“And I’m pretty sure there would be a number of clubs that would want some of our players, but there’s absolutely no way we can move anyone out unless we have absolute guarantees that there’s going to be people to come in to replace.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

