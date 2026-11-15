Brennan Johnson hoping Wales can maintain top-tier status in Nations League

Brennan Johnson says Wales can still show they belong in the top tier of the Nations League, despite finishing bottom of their group.

Wales were condemned to bottom spot in Group A4 after losing 3-1 to Norway in Oslo on Saturday night.

But Craig Bellamy’s side still hope to avoid relegation under the competition’s revamped Champions League-style format, which will be in place for the next edition in two years.

A draw in their final group game against Portugal in Cardiff on Tuesday would guarantee Wales a March play-off against a League B runner-up.

Wales could still avoid automatic demotion even if they lose to Portugal should results go their way elsewhere.

Czechia, Serbia and Turkey all remain without a point in the other League A groups, with Wales having three points after beating Norway at home in October.

“We don’t want to be playing teams of lesser rank,” said Everton winger Johnson, who won his 50th cap against Norway.

“We’ve been there before, we got through Group B, and we were the best team in Group B.

“These are the games we want to be playing in. We’re privileged to play in these games, but we’ve also got there for a reason.

“Portugal is another game where we can do everything to try and get the win.”

Key midfielder Ethan Ampadu is suspended on Tuesday after picking up a second booking against Norway.

Centre-back Ben Cabango and winger Sorba Thomas will be available, though, after missing out in Oslo through suspension.

“They were difficult games,” said Johnson, reflecting on a campaign that has so far brought one win and four defeats.

“We got to Group A on merit and played the best of the best. That’s what we want to do.

“All the teams we played against are ranked high for a reason. We gave everything we could, but it was just not to be.

“We’re professionals, we play at a high level and we hate to lose. That goes for the staff, the players and I’m sure the fans as well.

“I thought we played quite well, we just got done in the end by some of their quality and some of our own mistakes.

“We had some good moments and could have scored maybe more. But they can make some good quality moments, and we felt the force of that.”