Brian Barry-Murphy appointed new Cardiff City manager

Cardiff City Football Club has appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as First Team Head Coach.

The 46-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Bluebirds, which runs until the summer of 2028.

The appointment comes after a drawn out process which gathered much criticism from Cardiff City fans and supporters’ groups.

A statement on the official Cardiff City website read: Throughout his 23-year playing career, Brian started with hometown club, Cork City, before moving to the UK with Preston North End. Following loan spells at Southend United & Hartlepool United and later 18-months at Sheffield Wednesday, Brian made Greater Manchester his home, spending six years with Bury before an eight year stay at Rochdale, where he began his coaching journey.

Brian leaves his role as First Team Coach at Leicester City to take charge of the Bluebirds, following a compensation agreement between the two teams. He previously managed Rochdale from 2019 to 2021 before a three-year period in charge of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad.

The new City boss will be joined at the Club by Lee Riley, who fills the role of Assistant Head Coach. Lee departs his Academy Coach position at Manchester City to take up this post, having previously worked alongside Barry-Murphy with the Citizens and Rochdale.

Speaking about the appointment, club owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan said: “I’d like to welcome Brian to Cardiff City Football Club. We are delighted that he has agreed to become Head Coach.

“Throughout the interview process, Brian showed a huge passion for our Club because he believes in what we’re trying to do. He knows this level having played and managed at this standard before, where he was noted for his style of play. Since then, he has only gone from strength-to-strength as a leader.

“He’s got a proven track record in youth development having coached some of the brightest young prospects in the UK, many of whom are now playing at the very top of the game.

“He brings enthusiasm, vibrancy and an exciting outlook on what today’s football is, while looking to play an attacking style that our fans are sure to enjoy.

“It’s a combination of all of Brian’s great talents that make him the right man to take us forward into this next chapter.”

