Brian Barry-Murphy concentrating only on Cardiff after being held by Barnsley

Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy is focusing on his own team rather than others after they lost ground on League One leaders Lincoln following a 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

Scott Banks cancelled out Rubin Colwill’s opener for the Bluebirds in the first half to leave Cardiff four points adrift of Lincoln.

Asked whether or not he’s looking up towards the Imps or hoping to open the gap to third-placed Bolton, Barry-Murphy said: “I’m looking at our own team to make sure we’re improving all the time.

“The league campaign is never meant to be straightforward or easy. If it was everybody could do it and it wouldn’t be as rewarding when you achieve something.

“The ambition of the dressing room is clear for me to see. I can feel it every single day.”

Omari Kellyman chased down Owen Goodman in the Barnsley goal for the first real chance of the game but his block-turned-shot went narrowly wide.

Colwill opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute after a mistake by Jack Shepherd allowed Ollie Tanner to cross the ball straight to the 23-year-old, who finished well past Goodman.

Tanner should have doubled his side’s lead just minutes later after Calum Scanlon found him unmarked at the back post but his scuffed shot went out for a goal kick.

Barnsley capitalised on Cardiff’s poor finishing as Tom Bradshaw’s cross found Banks, who took a touch in the box before finishing well to level the game.

The usually-reliable David McGoldrick missed a gilt-edged chance five minutes before half-time to give the hosts the lead but fired well over from 10 yards.

The Bluebirds had chances to take the lead through Cian Ashford and Colwill but could not find a way past Goodman.

Barry-Murphy added: “It was a difficult game.

“We attacked from the first minute. We scored a great goal and then Ollie Tanner’s chance was a great chance for us to extend our lead and dominate the game completely.

“But we didn’t, and Barnsley scored a goal from a breakaway.”

Challenge

Barnsley sit 12th in League One, seven points outside the play-offs with two games in hand.

Head coach Conor Hourihane was pleased with his side’s performance in what has been a busy period for the Reds.

He said: “I think the biggest thing is from the Wycombe game, we did a lot of work on how we wanted to get better and improve.

“They put a winning performance on against Exeter.

“They come here not fancied, and they’re putting in a performance like that.

“It’s going to be a challenge – the schedule’s busy and we don’t have the biggest squad.

“We’ve got three games next week so can we have one big effort and pick up as many points as we can?”