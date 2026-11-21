Press Association Sport Reporters

Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy was disappointed to come away from Carrow Road empty-handed.

“We have been looking to improve our away form and this would have been a very good time to get a win, ” he said.

“I was pleased with the way we played in the first half and then we scored early in the second.

“They scored a really good goal to equalise, you have to accept that, but after that I was disappointed with our response.

“We kept going and had a couple of decent chances at the end but I think we should have taken something from the game.”

Norwich head coach Phillippe Clement praised the resilience of his side after seeing them come from behind to beat Cardiff 2-1 and make it five successive Championship wins.

Yousef Salech latched onto an inswinging free-kick from Alex Robertson to put the Bluebirds ahead three minutes into the second half.

But the hosts quickly regrouped and were back on level terms on 62 minutes when the in-form Paris Maghoma curled the ball home from just outside to area to score for the fifth game in succession.

The winner arrived just six minutes later after Andre Brooks had been brought down in the area. Mathias Kvistgaarden’s penalty was saved by Nathan Trott but the Danish striker reacted quickly to stab home the rebound for the goal that settled the issue.

“I am really proud of the boys after that,” said Clement. “We have a lot of respect for Cardiff and the way they play and thought it would be a tough game – and that’s exactly what we got.

“When you go one down against a good side it’s even more difficult and I was really pleased with the response of all the players – the ones that started and the ones that came off the bench.

“They gave something extra to ensure we got the result we wanted and in the end it could have been by more goals.

“We had a second penalty claim (involving Jovon Makama) that should have been given and several clear chances in front of goal that were not taken.

“In the end Dan (Grimshaw) stepped up to make a good save (from Jack Moylan) when we needed it but we got the win – and deserved it for a very good performance.”