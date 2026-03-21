Brian Barry-Murphy frustrated as Cardiff draw a blank at home again



Cardiff head coach Brian Barry-Murphy was frustrated by missed chances as his stuttering side were held to a 0-0 draw by League One strugglers Blackpool.

The second-placed Bluebirds dropped points for the fourth time in their last five matches as their march towards the Championship threatens to get nervy.

City dominated at home to the relegation-battling Seasiders but could not turn more than 75 per cent possession and 26 shots into three points.

“A very disappointing result because we were so determined to win and wanted to win but we weren’t able to,” Barry-Murphy said after watching his side fail to score at home for the third successive game.

“Against teams who defends so deep with so many numbers it can be difficult, I think it was part of the game where we want to play quicker and be more direct, to try and make sure we can get to them before they get into a real deep organisation.

“But we created some good chances and a game like that, you’re always hoping you will take one of those chances to change the shape of the game.

“The longer the games went on, they were very deep and very difficult to break them down and today we have to accept that we weren’t able to score the goals.”

The Cardiff head coach also confirmed striker Yousef Salech is expecting to return to training during the upcoming international break.

“The intention is for him to train over the course of this break,” added Barry-Murphy.

“Himself and Isaac (Davies) should be back in training at some stage the week after, so it’ll be great for him to start getting back and see how he progresses but I’m still keen not to put too much pressure on him in terms of when he’ll be available.

“It’s just good to have him back on the training pitch and making really good progress.

“For them making such good progress from their injuries is a big plus for us all, so will be good to have them back.”\

Perfect

Blackpool goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved from Omari Kellyman and Ryan Wintle to earn his side a precious point in their battle against relegation.

Boss Ian Evatt described his side’s performance as “almost perfect” and is confident they can avoid the drop into League Two.

Evatt said: “We would have loved to have won it, but we’ve come here and had a game plan of how to win the game and we’ve executed it really well.

“The staff work incredibly hard to deliver a game plan to the players, but the players have to go out there and execute it and today they’ve done it great.

“It was almost perfect.

“Nobody is happy with how this season’s gone, me taking over from a team that’s bottom of the league, but if we could deliver in the last seven games like we’ve done the last two games, we’ll be fine.”