Brian Barry-Murphy hails Cardiff display in win over Huddersfield

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy was “really pleased” with his side’s performance following a 3-2 win over Huddersfield at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A goal in each half from Yousef Salech was accompanied by an Isaak Davies strike in the 86th minute which held off a spirited Huddersfield effort, with Leo Castledine equalising before a late tap-in from Joe Taylor.

Barry-Murphy said: “Really pleased with the performance.

“I thought we controlled the game for large spells, created really good chances, and I was really pleased at the end with that reaction to the second goal to see out the game in such a comfortable fashion which means it’s a great day for us all.

“The only part of the game I felt we were below our best was in that period where they scored, we gave the ball away quite a lot.

“It wasn’t easy, the conditions were difficult and the pitch wasn’t like it has been previously. It was quite difficult for the players to play the normal way and they scored and had momentum in the game.

“But I think we wrestled it back by having the ball for good periods again, finding our creative players and forward areas and scored some brilliant goals.

“We had good chances and thought we could get further ahead in the second half, that was our idea.

“Then to be pegged back and have to wrestle the initiative again was very pleasing and to back up our performances again like we’ve done is great for us.”

Huddersfield manager Lee Grant was left frustrated with his side’s first-half efforts.

He said: “It’s the game we prepared for and they gave us the game we expected, the frustrating thing from my perspective is we didn’t do better in the big moments.

“I feel as though the goals we conceded are really poor and that is the difference in the game, we have to be better with our individual defending.

“From front to back, I felt like in the first 10 to 15 minutes, we were too passive and allowed them too much of a foothold in the game and I really didn’t enjoy the level of respect we showed them and how far off we were.

“We found some moments we expected to see, where we regained the ball high and we go and cause our own threat, and those moments were there for us more so than I think what the group understood in that first stage of the game.

“So I’m frustrated because it was a game that was there for us.”