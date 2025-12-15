Brian Barry-Murphy plotting Cardiff upset against mentor Enzo Maresca

Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy is relishing a reunion with Enzo Maresca and an attempt to deliver a Carabao Cup shock against Chelsea.

Five-time winners Chelsea play Barry-Murphy’s League One leaders in front of a sold-out Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night with a semi-final place at stake.

Barry-Murphy is a familiar face for several Chelsea players having worked with Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Liam Delap during his time in the Manchester City academy, Robert Sanchez in his role as Rochdale manager, and Facundo Buonanotte when a first-team coach at Leicester last season.

The 47-year-old Irishman also knows Maresca well from his time at City and says the Italian had a “big influence” when he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant during the 2022-23 season.

“He’s always been there for me and I’ve always felt his support,” said Barry-Murphy, who was in charge of City’s Elite Development Squad and Academy from 2021 to 2024.

“He had a big influence on the first-team squad when I was there. I always think with a manager of the calibre of Pep it can be hard to show what he showed.

“But he added bits of information or coaching points that helped the players, and the (fact) they relied on him so much was an insight into what he’s doing now.

“I have full admiration for him, but once you come to the games he’d be fully aware that we all try our best to compete.”

Barry-Murphy has guided Cardiff to a four-point lead in League One following the Welsh club’s relegation from the Championship and his summer appointment.

Cardiff have won their last five league games and the Bluebirds have already taken one top-flight scalp en route to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, winning 2-1 at Burnley.

Success has come through a new attacking philosophy at Cardiff – the division’s top scorers are averaging nearly two goals per game – and with one of the youngest squads in League One.

Homegrown talents Dylan Lawlor, Isaak Davies, Joel Colwill and Ronan Kpakio have all won their first Wales caps this season.

‘Daunting task’

Playmaker Rubin Colwill, another Wales international, misses the Chelsea tie through injury, while Kpakio is suspended and Chelsea loanee Omari Kellyman is unable to play against his parent club.

But Barry-Murphy is confident his side can acquit themselves well against the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup champions.

He said: “The biggest thing I learned from players in my career is that an occasion like tomorrow night was quite a daunting task.

“You think about the difficulties you may face, but these young players here have got no fear and attack every single situation.

“No matter what happens, the players will give every single thing they have for the club and come out the following day better players for it.”