Brian Barry-Murphy reflects on ‘very satisfying day’ for table-topping Cardiff

Brian Barry-Murphy hailed a satisfying afternoon after his Cardiff side recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Mansfield to go back to the top of League One.

Will Fish headed the Bluebirds in front in the first half, Yousef Salech doubled City’s lead in the 70th minute and Cian Ashford added a third three minutes from time.

“Really pleasing,” said Barry-Murphy. “To play so well and score the three goals we did from the chances we created and limit Mansfield to very little makes it a very satisfying day for us.

“I thought consistently we were very good today, and in the key moments of the game we created enough chances to score more goals. When it’s 1-0, you always think it can become difficult, so to get the second goal at the point we did was crucial for us.

“The togetherness of the team was pleasing; we had to make changes again today – so you’re looking for those players who deserve to come in to have a big impact on the team – and that was very satisfying for me.”

For the injury-hit Stags, this marked a third straight league loss, but boss Nigel Clough was not too downbeat.

“I thought in spells it was a good performance,” said Clough.

“For the first goal their lad has just got away from Jamie (McDonnell) from the corner and it was a good header.

“And then in the second half, I thought for 25 minutes, up until their second goal, we were very good indeed.

“If we get a goal in that period, you never know, considering the players we had missing today.

“We played a lot of good stuff but just lacked that little bit of quality to get us a goal.

“It’s encouraging that we can come here, with not even half a team really, and compete as we did. But it was always going to be a tough afternoon whether we had everybody or not.”