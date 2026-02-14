Brian Barry-Murphy thrilled to see Perry Ng’s shooting prowess in the flesh

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy had heard all about the shooting capabilities of Perry Ng but never seen them in action until the 3-1 home win over Luton which extended his side’s lead at the top of League One to four points.

Right back Ng thundered home the third goal of a fluent first-half performance from the Bluebirds.

“Perry is capable of producing a finish like he did today – so I’m told from previous seasons – so I’m glad to see it in the flesh. I thought there was a pass on to Ollie Tanner, luckily he listened to the supporters and shot,” said Barry-Murphy.

“He injured his knee on the first day of pre-season and Ronan Kpakio has been doing exceptionally well in his absence. It is a concern of mine that I haven’t been able to play Ronan as much as I would have liked to because of the form of Perry, but that’s the stage of the season we’re in.

“All the lads at the back were really concentrated against a team who are dangerous. Luton can create and score goals, so I’m really pleased with how little we conceded against them.

“I’m over the moon with the performance. We started with great intensity, created good chances and scored enough of them to win the game.

“There have been different parts of the season that stick out, but against a team of this calibre we knew we had to be at our best and really pleasingly we were.”

David Turnbull opened the scoring after 11 minutes when he turned in a superb pass from man of the match Joel Colwill. The second was perfectly placed by Colwill after Cardiff had broken down a Luton move 30 yards out and then came the Ng strike.

Subjective

Luton’s only goal came in the 19th minute when Joel Bagan brought down Isaiah Jones and conceded a penalty and picked up a yellow card. Hatters boss Jack Wilshere felt the yellow should have been a red.

“I thought it should have been a red card and a penalty. But the referee said to me the rule has changed because it was an attempt to play the ball,” said Wilshere.

“That’s subjective. I’ve been a player in certain moments when you know you can’t get the ball and you just try to make a foul.

“I’m frustrated, but we still have to do more. We didn’t have enough threat or enough shots – it was a tough day.

“We didn’t do too much wrong up until those 10 minutes before half time. Then we gave the ball away and they scored and then they got a wonder goal.”