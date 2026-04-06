Brian Barry-Murphy wanted to see a more ruthless Cardiff at Peterborough

Cardiff head coach Brian Barry-Murphy accepted his side were not clinical enough in front of goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw at mid-table Peterborough.

The Bluebirds, who have won just two of their last eight games, passed up a string of chances at the Weston Homes Stadium as they continued to stumble towards promotion in Sky Bet League One.

They are now seven points ahead of third-placed Bradford and were perhaps fortunate not to have David Turnbull sent-off just before half-time when the midfielder only saw yellow for a dangerous tackle that left Peterborough defender Tom Lees with a gashed shin.

Barry-Murphy said: “I felt as if we created enough chances today to win the game clearly but we didn’t take them.

“We’re constantly working on our attacking play to create more clear-cut chances, in the wake of our recent performances where we’ve had really good domination with the ball but haven’t created enough chances for our liking.

“That element of our game was really good today, but the next bit is, obviously, to convert those chances.

“We had an incredible backing here today and once we scored I was very confident we would kick on and create and score more goals.

“Peterborough always have a danger because of their front players who can break and score, and we saw that with the chances they created on the counter-attack.

“The goal they scored was pretty random and tough for us to take, but we bounced back from that with really good chances.”

Cardiff led three minutes into the second half through Alex Robertson’s half-volley, but they were pegged back within a minute when Harry Leonard kept his composure when through one-on-one.

Frustrating

Peterborough boss Luke Williams said of Turnbull’s tackle: “I’d like to say there was no intent there, no malice, but it’s a huge cut – it’s halfway up his shin.

“It’s a big shame and it’s not nice to see, and of course we suffered because we don’t have another player like Tom Lees and I’m devastated for him because of the work he’s done to get back.

“I thought he was playing fantastically well, so it wasn’t nice.

“It’s so typical Tom Lees because they brought the stretcher on and he obviously said ‘that’s not for me, I’ll put my severed leg under my arm and walk off.’ He’s just double tough.

“Their goal was probably preventable, so it was a bit frustrating.

“I really, really enjoyed that [equalising so quickly]. That’s not easy and we’ve not done that as often as I would like, or as we would all like, but a brilliant response and it probably knocked the wind out of their sails a little bit.”