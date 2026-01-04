Brian Barry-Murphy wants more goals from Cardiff despite Wigan victory

Cardiff head coach Brian Barry-Murphy would like to see his team score more goals following his team’s 1-0 victory over Wigan at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds remained three points clear at the top of the Sky Bet League One table after a great strike from captain Calum Chambers proved enough for victory against a struggling visitors outfit and Cardiff had multiple chances to extend their lead only to be denied by goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

“Would have liked to score more goals to make it more comfortable near the end and get the supporters more of what they wanted,” Barry-Murphy said.

“But efforts of the players in the past two weeks to win three and draw one of our four games in this 10-day period, it was something that I’m very grateful for.

“It’s been brilliant for us playing at home in the season, so we want to continue that and every time we come here, we’re looking to keep playing the way we want to play and score goals and keep clean sheets.

“To continue that run is very important for us to be where we want to be.

“The biggest thing for us is to understand how we’re creating chances, keep doing it, do more of it, then we have goals throughout our team.

“We’re very confident over the course of the season that we’re scoring enough goals to be successful.

“So pleased with the players and how they’re doing that, I feel very lucky to be with them.”

The Cardiff boss had been reported with a move to French Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, and batted down the question.

“I love Cardiff,” Barry-Murphy said.

“I love being at Cardiff, I feel very lucky to be here, I didn’t really know about it!”

Wigan manager Ryan Lowe was left disappointed following a poor performance away from home where they only fired three shots on goal and six touches in the Cardiff box, with his side dropping down to 15th place following defeat.

“Disappointed, I thought the lads were solid and resolute in the last part of the game and we knew we had to come here with a different gameplan and stay in the game for as long as we can,” Lowe said.

“We did that, yes they had large parts of the ball, we could have done a little bit better with the ball, we’re turning the ball over a little bit too easy.

“We had a word about it at half-time and made a chance and brought a striker on, but they’re very good.

“They do the ground work, they’re getting across the pitch with the distances they cover, but I’m asking for a little bit more with the ball and we didn’t really have that.”