Brodie Coghlan brace in vain as Dragons beaten by Zebre

Dragons blew an early lead as they slipped to a 31-21 defeat away to Zebre to remain rooted to the foot of the United Rugby Championship.

Two early tries from Brodie Coghlan helped Dragons into a 21-7 lead with just over half an hour gone in Parma, but it was all Zebre thereafter as the Gwent side slipped to an 11th defeat in 12.

Dragons began brightly and were rewarded when Coghlan went over from close range 12 minutes in, with Will Reed converting for a 7-0 lead.

It took just three minutes for Zebre to respond through Giovanni Licata, but the Dragons were still looking the better of the two sides in the early stages and soon got back on top.

Advantage

Coghlan won a turnover penalty in the corner and the hooker soon capitalised himself as he ran in for his second try, again converted by Reed to restore the seven-point advantage.

And in the 31st minute the visitors had a third try, with Huw Anderson cutting through the Zebre defence before handing off to Joe Westwood to cross.

But Zebre got one back in the last minute of the first half through Bautista Stavile, and that proved crucial as the momentum shifted in the second half.

The hosts needed only a couple of minutes to get back on level terms as Geronimo Prisciantelli crossed after great work from Rusiate Nasove, and Fetuli Paea then put them ahead in the 59th minute.

The Dragons were given hope with Alessandro Fusco sent to the sin bin for a cynical foul in the 71st minute, but they could not make the most of the extra man as Prisciantelli kicked a penalty in the dying seconds to seal Zebre’s win.

