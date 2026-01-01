Bromley stay top after beating struggling Newport

Bromley maintained their two-point advantage at the summit of League Two with a 2-1 win over struggling Newport at Hayes Lane.

An own goal from Courtney Baker-Richardson put the Ravens ahead at the end of the first half.

Nicke Kabamba doubled the advantage after 74 minutes, while Newport substitute Nathan Opoku halved the deficit with three minutes remaining.

Andy Woodman’s side remain ahead of Swindon, while County are still in 23rd place.

Two minutes into first-half added time, the home side went ahead in fortuitous manner.

Firstly, Jude Arthurs headed against the base of a post from a free-kick and, as Michael Cheek reacted, his shot was deflected into the net by Baker-Richardson.

County made it 2-0 when Will Hondermarck crossed from the right and fellow substitute Kabamba eased the ball into the net from a couple of yards out.

Opoku netted from close range to pull a goal back for Christian Fuchs’ side, but Bromley did enough to hold on for the points.