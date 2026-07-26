Bronze medals and historic wheelchair basketball wins for Team Wales

Team Wales claimed two Bronze medals in the pool and made history in 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball on a memorable Day 2 of Glasgow 2026.

3×3 Wheelchair Basketball

It was an historic day for Team Wales, as Welsh 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball teams took to the Commonwealth Games court for the first time ever – and it was a day to celebrate!

The Women’s side kicked things off in spectacular fashion, showing ruthless energy as they overcame India 16-1 to get their Pool B campaign off to a blistering start.

Later in the afternoon, it was the Men’s team’s time to shine. In an unbelievably tense game that ebbed and flowed in momentum, it came down to the final seconds for Wales to grab one last basket to secure a memorable 14-13 victory over Malaysia.

Swimming

Fresh from breaking the Welsh record in the Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Sophie Davies was in action in the Women’s 200m Freestyle heats, where she placed 18th. Also competing was Alexandra Bastone, who finished in 13th place.

Rebecca Sutton was also part of the record-breaking team, and followed it up by qualifying for the Women’s 100m Backstroke semi-final by placing 15th in the heats, although concentrated on the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay final to come later in the day.

Theodora Taylor and Amy Crowley were both in action in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke, qualifying for the semi-finals from their respective heats as they placed 8th and 15th respectively. Only Crowley went on to compete in the semi-final, where she placed 14th, as Taylor also prioritised the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay final.

Things only heated up in the morning session for Wales, with a host of swimmers also qualifying for the later stages of their events.

Tyler Melbourne-Smith raced brilliantly to clinch third in his heat and 6th overall to secure a place in the Men’s 400m Freestyle final, eventually achieving a sixth-place finish.

Rose Williams also finished 6th in the heats to qualify for the Women’s S14 200m Freestyle final and then produced an outstanding performance to claim fourth place.

Lewis Fraser finished ninth in the Men’s 100m Butterfly heats to qualify for the semi-final, then claiming sixth place to book his spot in the final.

Rhys Darbey and Dylan Broom took to the platform to race in the same heat, subsequently taking 3rd and 4th places overall respectively, both qualifying for the final of the Men’s S14 200m Freestyle.

While Broom finished third, his heart-breaking disqualification paved the way for Darbey to claim the Bronze with a new Welsh record time of 01:56:24.

After Day 1’s relay success, the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay team carried the baton to take 4th place in the heats, before a shuffled team in the final put in a memorable showing to secure another Bronze with another Welsh record of 03:24:33.

Netball

In front of a buzzing crowd in the Hydro, Team Wales Netball got their Glasgow 2026 journey up and running against Uganda. Always destined to be a tight game, it was tough to separate the two teams although Uganda pipped Wales to the win with a 59-50 scoreline.

Artistic Gymnastics

A brilliant performance from the Women’s Team earned them a 4th place finish in the Women’s Team Final.

Within that, Ruby Evans and Emily Roper qualified for the All-Around and Bars finals, with Evans also qualifying for the Floor final and Roper also making the Vault final alongside her twin sister Emily.

Bowls

There was plenty of Bowls action for Team Wales on Day 2, with Ross Owen getting things going in the morning session. With the disappointment of a 2-0 defeat to England behind him, Owen was back in form as he romped to a 2-0 win over Jamaica’s Robert Simpson.

In the Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3, Julie Thomas and Steffan James faced a long day with two games spread over the afternoon and evening.

First up was New Zealand, who would just about clinch the win despite an amazing Welsh resurgence after losing the opening set 9-0; a nail-biting tie-break, however, would go down the final balls which fell in New Zealand ‘s favour.

Brushing themselves off, the pair would then face South Africa in the late session, showing brilliant composure to get back to winning ways with a 2-0 win.

Also on the green were Amy Williams and Lauren Gowen in the Women’s Pairs. The two of them kicked on from their two opening wins against Canada and Fiji by beating Botswana 2-0, dominating play to claim 8-2 and 15-1 wins in each set, to the rapturous delight of a strong Welsh contingent in the crowd.

Boxing

The latest sport for Team Wales to kick into action in was Boxing on Saturday evening.

Dan Pitt was in action in the Men’s 80kg, taking on Samoan Dee Ioapo and won the bout by unanimous decision, a result that takes him to the Round of 16.

Team Wales is one of only six nations that has competed in every Commonwealth Games since it began in 1930, then known as the Empire Games. At Glasgow 2026, Wales are represented by 115 athletes competing across all 10 sports on the programme.

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