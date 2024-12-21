Bryn Morris and Bobby Kamwa hit hat-tricks as Newport thump MK Dons

Bryn Morris and Bobby Kamwa both scored hat-tricks as Newport romped to a 6-3 victory over promotion hopefuls MK Dons at Rodney Parade.

It was a spectacular way for Nelson Jardim’s men to end an eight-game winless streak in all competitions and a shock to the system for the visitors – who had won six of their last seven in Sky Bet League Two.

Morris opened the scoring with a long-range rocket in the 12th minute before slotting in his second four minutes later after Tom McGill had denied Luke Jephcott.

Kamwa made it 3-0 midway through the first half with a cool finish after being teed up by Jephcott, and Morris completed the first hat-trick of his career with a confidently-struck penalty in the 36th minute after Luke Offord had handled in the box.

Offord pulled one back before the break, but Kamwa made it 5-1 two minutes after the interval.

And he completed his treble nine minutes from time after Joe White and Offord’s second had given the Dons faint hope.

