Bulls are too strong for Cardiff

A first-half try blitz earned the Bulls a thumping 40-7 victory over Cardiff in Pretoria.

The Welsh side went into the contest at Loftus Versfeld Stadium three places above their opponents in the United Rugby Championship table but were blown away in the opening 40 minutes.

Cardiff made the perfect start with a breakaway try from Harri Millard in only the third minute but a yellow card for Alun Lawrence six minutes later led to the Bulls pulling level when Marcell Coetzee forced his way over.

Another kick and drive earned Bulls their second try through Johann Grobbelaar and, although they had one disallowed in the 24th minute for obstruction, three minutes later they were over again, a missed tackle leading to David Kriel running clear.

The bonus point was wrapped up in the 35th minute via a touch of class from Kurt-Lee Arendse, who sent Embrose Papier away, and there was still time for Elrigh Louw to add a fifth try before half-time.

Bulls continued their domination in the second half but Cardiff restricted them to a sole try from Ruan Vermaak in the 57th minute.