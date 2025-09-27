Bulls comeback sinks Ospreys in URC opener

Ospreys’ United Rugby Championship campaign opened with a 53-40 defeat to the Bulls in Pretoria, despite a thrilling first-half performance that earned them a consolation bonus point.

Mark Jones’ side led 26-19 at the break after running in four tries in a breathless opening.

Keelan Giles opened the scoring after just two minutes before Kieran Williams crossed twice in quick succession.

Full-back Jack Walsh added another, with Dan Edwards converting three to give the visitors a shock advantage at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls, last season’s URC runners-up, responded through Marcell Coetzee’s double and hooker Johan Grobbelaar’s first of three tries to stay in touch.

Power

After the interval Johan Ackermann’s side overwhelmed the visitors with a relentless display of power and pace.

Grobbelaar added two more from close range either side of a blistering finish by wing Cheswill Jooste, while centre Jan Serfontein and replacement hooker Juann Else also crossed. Jooste’s second try in the final minutes capped a nine-try showing for the South Africans.

Ospreys kept the scoreboard moving, with number eight Morgan Morse crashing over midway through the second half and Giles grabbing his second late on. But the visitors, hampered by a yellow card for lock James Fender, could not stem the tide as the Bulls raced past the half-century despite missing their Springboks contingent.

Ospreys remain in South Africa for a clash against the Stormers on Friday (3 October) before returning to Bridgend to host Zebre Parma and Glasgow.