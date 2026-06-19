Burnley approach FAW over Wales boss Craig Bellamy

Phil Blanche, Andy Hampson, PA/Nation.Cymru staff

Burnley have contacted the Football Association of Wales about the possibility of appointing Craig Bellamy as their new manager, according to reports.

The Championship club are searching for a successor to Scott Parker after his departure following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League in April.

The PA news agency understands Burnley have made an enquiry about the Wales boss, although no agreement is currently in place.

The development comes just weeks after Bellamy publicly reaffirmed his commitment to Wales, insisting he was fully focused on leading the national team into the Euro 2028 qualifying campaign.

The 46-year-old former Wales captain has two years remaining on his contract with the Football Association of Wales and has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the role since taking charge last year.

Bellamy also has strong links to Burnley, having served as assistant manager under Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor before taking the Wales job. Kompany has since moved on to become head coach of Bayern Munich.

Speaking earlier this month before Wales’ friendly against Ghana, Bellamy sought to dismiss speculation about a return to club management despite receiving approaches from elsewhere.

He said: “Wales have given me this opportunity and I’m really grateful for that. I’m fully focused on the next two years and being Welsh manager is unique, full stop.”

He added: “To be national team manager – I’m sure plenty of Welsh people and ex-players would give anything to be in this position, and the ones who have been in this position would want to be here again.

“It’s an amazing time and I don’t want to wish that away. And then to have the opportunity of a home nations tournament and going to the Principality Stadium – I can only imagine what the streets would be like leading into it.”

Betting markets

The reports follow a dramatic shift in the betting markets, with Bellamy becoming the clear favourite to take over at Burnley.

The former Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Cardiff City forward has seen his odds shorten significantly in recent days and is now ahead of a field that includes Steven Gerrard, former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand, Robbie Keane, Cardiff City boss Brian Barry-Murphy and former Chelsea captain John Terry.

Bellamy was also linked with a return to Celtic earlier this year before the Scottish champions appointed Martin O’Neill as their permanent manager.

Bellamy has previously spoken about enjoying the role of national team manager but has also acknowledged that he misses the day-to-day environment of club football.