Burnley sacking manager prompts suggestions Clarets may return to Craig Bellamy

Nation.Cymru staff

Burnley have sacked head coach Nicky Hayen after just over three months in charge following their 4-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Lincoln.

The Clarets, relegated from the Premier League last season, have won only one of their 12 league games under former Genk boss Hayen, 46, who was appointed in July as a replacement for Scott Parker.

Now, many Wales fans and indeed the Football Association of Wales could be forgiven for wondering if the Clarets are about to make another approach for the Welshman after suggestions talks broke down between Bellamy and the Championship side to make him manager earlier this summer.

Of course, Bellamy returned to the Wales fold and staunchly defended himself to the media, saying he was always firmly committed to Wales.

However, after the disastrous appointment of Hayen, which has seen the former premier League side rooted to the foot of the Championship, thy maybe prepared to push the boat out in their quest to appoint the Welshman, formerly assistiant manager at Turf Moor to Vincent Kompany.

A brief statement on Burnley’s official website read: “Burnley Football Club has dismissed head coach Nicky Hayen with immediate effect.

“The Board has taken the decision following a disappointing start to the Championship season.”

The Clarets’ loss at Lincoln was their sixth in the league this season and has left them third from bottom in the table, three points from safety.

Belgian Hayen was named as Parker’s successor after Burnley had failed to land Wales boss Bellamy and former Wolves manager Rob Edwards.

Hayen had earlier said in his post-match press conference, before news of his dismissal emerged: “It’s frustrating for everyone, especially the fans. I want to apologise to them, but I know it doesn’t matter because it’s another hard defeat for them and I can understand their criticism.

“We haven’t got the results. I will keep on working hard as long as I have the chance. But there will be a day if it carries on like this that it stops.

“I don’t know (if I will still be in charge). I know it’s a really tough defeat and something to think about for the board.”

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