Caernarfon Rugby Club’s historic victory caught on camera

An exclusive S4C YouTube documentary has launched, offering fans an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at Caernarfon Rugby Club’s preparation for their historic victory in the Division 1 Welsh Rugby Union Cup final at the Principality Stadium. Cofis yn y Ffeinal (Cofis in the Final), which is available only on S4C’s YouTube channel, sees former player and coach Dafydd Roberts following the squad during the crucial week leading up to their landmark clash against Bridgend Athletic Club, marking the first time both teams have reached the final.

Cofis yn y Ffeinal showcases the players’ preparation, determination, and the challenge of balancing rugby with their full-time careers. Among the players is Carwyn Roberts, Dafydd’s brother, who plays as a winger while working at Ysgol Tregarth in Bangor. As well as teachers, there are electricians, farmers, carpenters and even a pilot in the squad. Caernarfon Rugby Club has over 350 junior members and 500 senior members in the club, and the men’s team plays in the Welsh Rugby Union Division One North League.

Strength

“People don’t realise how successful and thriving community rugby is right now,” said Dafydd referring to the challenges Welsh rugby has faced in recent year, “For two clubs to be invited to play on the Welsh international pitch—how many can say that?” Over 700 Caernarfon fans travelled to Cardiff for the final, proving that rugby is still going strong in this area. This will be club manager Dave Evans’ last season with the team and he’s proud of the club’s achievements and the overwhelming support from fans. “It’s a rewarding kind of stress,” said Dave. “When everything comes together, it makes you feel like you’ve accomplished something great. “The support we’ve received—on social media and from fans—has been incredible.”

Cofi Army

The final itself was a nail-biting match, with Caernarfon securing a 30-29 win—the first-ever Welsh Cup victory for a rugby club from North Wales. At the final whistle, the sense of pride from the players, coaches, and fans was palpable. “I’m shaking—I’m lost for words,” said Dafydd Roberts. “Look at how many people from Caernarfon are here to support us. It’s absolutely amazing.” Looking to the future, Dafydd believes that this victory marks the beginning of more success for the club: “With the young talent coming through, I’m confident there will be more teams from Caernarfon Rugby Club playing here in the years to come. And the Cofi Army will be there with them too!”

