Press Association Sport Reporters

Callum Doyle hit the only goal of the game as Wrexham stretched their unbeaten run to five with a dour 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

The defender fired the hosts ahead just eight minutes into the contest after picking out the bottom corner with a brilliant free-kick.

His defensive partner Joe Worrall should have doubled Wrexham’s advantage when he failed to find the target from close range moments after.

The lacklustre visitors should have levelled early in the second half when Abu Kamara fired straight at the keeper with the goal at his mercy.

It was as close as below-par Pompey would come to having snatching what would have been an undeserved share of the spoils.

Portsmouth, beaten for just the second time in their last ten games, did enjoy plenty of the ball in the final 20 minutes or so but lacked the creativity needed to break down Wrexham’s solid defence.

The hosts got off to a perfect start when Doyle rifled home a beauty of a free-kick with just eight minutes on the clock.

But the visitors will have been left cursing a needless goal after goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid spilt a routine cross before Ben Sheaf conceded the free-kick.

Worrall blazed a volley over from close range seconds later as the Welshmen kept up the early pressure.

Kamara didn’t get enough behind his volley after good work from Ryan Kavuma-McQueen created an opening midway through the half.

Kieffer Moore fired wide from distance after finding space for the hosts on 35 minutes.

The visitors were dealt a blow when left-back Zak Swanson was forced off with an injury four minutes later.

Tyrese Shade forced Anthony Patterson into a comfortable save from distance after a good run down the left wing.

Moore was not too far away at the other end with a cross-shot, before Madiodio Dia did well to block Lewis O’Brien’s shot just before the break.

Kamara missed a glorious chance to level the game early into the second half when he somehow failed to fire home Bailey’s cross with the goal at his mercy.

Iyad Mohamed went into the book after bringing down Oliver Rathbone just before the hour mark.

Kavuma-McQueen blazed over from a long way out as the visitors enjoyed a better spell of possession.

Regan Poole had to be alert to block Ben Whiteman’s goalbound shot on 71 minutes.

Moore went into the book for the home side minutes later as Wrexham looked to stand firm against increasing pressure.

Poole did well to block a well-hit Ryan Longman as the Dragon looked to wrap the points up with five minutes to go.