Callum Robinson snatches Cardiff victory in ding-dong battle with Leyton Orient

Two goals in as many minutes hauled Cardiff back from the brink of a third successive home defeat as they came from behind to beat Leyton Orient 4-3 in an end-to-end thriller.

The visitors came back to level twice before hitting the front, with a stunning left-footed curler into the top corner from the edge of the area by Dom Ballard in the 62nd minute making it 3-2 to Orient.

That forced Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy into a triple change and it took just four minutes for the new boys to make a difference.

Omari Kellyman almost scored direct from the first of three successive corners before a cross from the right by Rubin Colwill was headed home by another substitute Yousef Salech.

No sooner had the home fans celebrated getting back on level terms than another raid down the right flank saw Ronan Kpakio cross for Callum Robinson to grab his second goal of the game.

Robinson had opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a cool finish before Aaron Connolly levelled. A 40-yard run by Dylan Lawlor ended with his first goal for Cardiff to make it 2-1 and two minutes later Idris El Mizouni made it 2-2.