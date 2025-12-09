Callum Robinson’s late goal earns Cardiff points at fellow high-fliers Stevenage

Callum Robinson’s late goal earned League One leaders Cardiff a 1-0 win at third-placed Stevenage.

The substitute had only been on the pitch for four minutes when he pulled the ball down in the 85th minute, let it bounce and volleyed it wide of Filip Marschall and into the net.

The goal was met by a wall of noise from the visiting Welsh fans, whose side moved four points clear at the top of the table.

But it was also harsh on the home side who had battled hard and defended excellently, only to be denied late on.

Cardiff had the two best chances of note in the first half. Perry Ng pulled one across goal after he had got in behind down the right, and then Yousef Salech met a left-wing cross in front of goal but glanced the ball wide.

Stevenage did not create much, with Lewis Freestone unable to do what Robinson would later do with a bouncing ball in the box.