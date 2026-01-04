Calum Chambers grabs only goal as League One leaders Cardiff edge past Wigan

A captain’s goal from Calum Chambers ensured Cardiff’s lead at the top of the Sky Bet League One table remained at three points following a 1-0 win over Wigan at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Following Lincoln’s victory against Peterborough United, the Cardiff skipper led by example with a strike from outside of the box which evaded Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

After Omari Kellyman had two attempts on goal saved by Tickle, the breakthrough came in the 24th minute from Chambers whose effort flew into the top corner.

Wigan’s first effort on goal came before Chambers’ strike as Fraser Murray forced a save from Nathan Trott in the 19th minute.

Headers from Alex Robertson in the 58th minute and Yousef Salech in the 70th minute went wide as the hosts failed to find a second goal, but extended their home winning run to eight league games.

Wigan struggled to gain any momentum throughout in a frustrating display and they remain in 14th place in a tightly-contested midfield and are above the relegation zone by three points.