Cam Winnett – The Ironman and his idol

Simon Thomas

BKT URC Ironman Cam Winnett says working with his idol Leigh Halfpenny is proving a huge benefit to his game.

Winnett was coached by Halfpenny on Wales’ summer tour of Japan, and that relationship has now continued at Cardiff Rugby.

The 101-cap Halfpenny has returned to the club where he first made his name, taking up the role of kicking coach, while also signing a short-term playing contract.

For fellow full-back Winnett, it must be a slightly surreal situation to now be rubbing shoulders with his childhood hero.

Gold

“I definitely idolised him, growing up watching all the Wales games,” said the 22-year-old, who received the BKT URC Ironman award last season for playing more minutes than anyone else.

“I watched him a lot growing up. He had a big effect on me then and he is on me now. It’s nice.

“Sharing the pitch with him in training sessions is gold for me, to be honest.

“We work together often, and he has definitely improved my kicking and my knowledge of the game.”

Detailing what he focuses on with Halfpenny, he said: “It’s scenarios on the pitch, when to kick and when not to. You get a better understanding with it.

“He just lets you know in sessions if that was a good option, if you should have done something else.

“The stuff he is helping me with is the hand placement, the kicking technique, all little things.

“The more accurate you are, the more you are then able to kick the ball further. If the basics aren’t right first, you aren’t going to kick the best you can.

“The hand placement on the ball, the ball drop, being able to hit the sweet spot – it all helps.

“It has definitely improved my game, and I have felt it at the start of this season. He is helping me a lot.”

Winnett continued: “He is a lovely bloke as well, which makes it better.

“For someone who has been on many Lions tours and been Player of the Series, he is very down to earth and humble. I would like to be like that as well. He’s just a really nice guy.”

Japan

Winnett first got the chance to work with Halfpenny over the summer after being selected for the tour of Japan where the 36-year-old was acting as Wales kicking coach.

It was a welcome recall for the seven-times capped Rhondda product after he had been left out of the Six Nations squad.

“It was nice to get back,” he says.

“Obviously, I was gutted I wasn’t involved in the Tests, but the main thing was the boys getting that win out there.

“I’m definitely excited about the new season now. I will be looking to play as well as I can ahead of the autumn internationals and put my best foot forward.”

Winnett certainly made an impressive start in last weekend’s BKT URC opener against the Lions, scoring a try in a 33-20 victory.

Now he turns his attention to Saturday night’s showdown with Munster Rugby at Limerick’s Thomond Park.

‘Developed’

This is his third campaign as a senior player, and he feels he has made good strides forward since first bursting on the scene in the autumn of 2023.

“I have definitely developed quite a bit,” he says.

“I am obviously still young, still developing, still learning, but I definitely think I have matured.

“I am quite calm going into games. I am not very nervous, to be honest. I just back myself.”

As well as his calmness and graceful running, Winnett also brings a remarkable level of consistency.

That was demonstrated by him winning the URC Ironman award last season. He started all 18 rounds, missing just 13 minutes, to post a tally of 1,427. That was 56 more than his nearest rival, Munster centre Tom Farrell.

So what does he put his reliability down to?

“I think it’s just preparing yourself ready for the weekend, looking after your body and making sure you are available for selection,” he replies.

“To be fair, I’ve been lucky with injury as well. It’s horrible to see boys with injuries and I’ve been fortunate enough to avoid them.”

Far from seeking a break, Winnett is aiming for a repeat performance with Cardiff this season.

“I want to play every minute again to be honest,” he says.

“I want to get as many games under my belt as I can and keep helping the team as much as I can.

“Hopefully, we will win a lot of games this year and the aim is to get to the play-offs.

“We will be better for that experience of just missing out last season. Hopefully this time we will get there.”