Cameron Antwi earns 10-man Newport dramatic draw at Crewe

Cameron Antwi netted a stoppage-time equaliser to earn 10-man Newport a 2-2 draw at Crewe in League Two.

Emre Tezgel nudged the Railwaymen ahead in the 11th minute but the Exiles were back on terms when Antwi’s effort flew in via a deflection from James Connolly soon after the break.

Courtney Baker-Richardson’s 64th-minute dismissal left the visitors up against it and substitute Josh March restored Crewe’s lead in the 78th minute, only for Davies to strike in the third minute of added time.

Tezgel showed sharp reactions when latching onto a through ball and clipping the opener over Jordan Wright, who then did well to beat away a strike from Owen Lunt.

Newport were level three minutes into the second half when Tom Booth could only parry Ben Lloyd’s shot and Antwi’s follow-up beat the keeper via a big deflection off defender Connolly.

Connolly was then elbowed by Baker-Richardson as both players tussled for the ball with the latter departing after picking up his second yellow card.

Crewe piled on the pressure and Wright turned Tommi O’Reilly’s strike onto a post and saved a March header.

It was March who was lurking to fire in at the far post for what looked like a winner until Antwi found the bottom corner in the closing stages.