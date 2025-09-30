Captain Aaron Ramsey returns to Wales squad after 13-month absence

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is to end a 13-month absence from international football.

The 86-times capped Ramsey has been selected in a 26-man squad for the Wembley friendly with England on October 9 and the World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff four days later.

Ramsey signed for Mexican club Pumas UNAM in the summer and returned from a five-month lay-off in August following hamstring surgery.

The 34-year-old midfielder has built up his fitness by making three starts and three substitute appearances for Pumas over the last month or so.

Ethan Ampadu

Wales boss Craig Bellamy welcomes back Ethan Ampadu after injury ruled the influential Leeds midfielder out of last month’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory in Kazakhstan.

But Burnley full-back Connor Roberts and Wrexham goalkeeper Danny Ward are unavailable through injury.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies will become the fourth Welshman to win 100 caps should he play against England and Belgium, emulating the achievement of Gareth Bale, Wayne Hennessey and Chris Gunter.

Joel Colwill features after a late call-up last month which saw the Cardiff attacking midfielder make his debut in the friendly defeat to Canada.

Colwill joins Cardiff team-mates Dylan Lawlor and Ronan Kpakio in Bellamy’s squad.

Wembley

Wales’ trip to Wembley is their first meeting with England since the 2022 World Cup.

The Dragons lost that group clash in Qatar 3-0 and have not beaten England since 1984.

Wales sit third in their World Cup group, one point behind North Macedonia and equal on points with Belgium, who have a game in hand.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, with Wales almost certainly guaranteed a play-off place due to their Nations League results last year.

Wales squad: K Darlow (Leeds), A Davies (Sheff Utd), T King (Everton), B Cabango (Swansea), J Dasilva (Coventry), B Davies (Tottenham), R Kpakio (Cardiff), C Mepham (West Brom), D Lawlor (Cardiff), J Rodon (Leeds), N Williams (Nottm Forest), E Ampadu (Leeds), J James (Leicester, on loan from Rennes), J Sheehan (Bolton), A Ramsey (Pumas UNAM), J Colwill (Cardiff), D Brooks (Bournemouth), S Thomas (Stoke), H Wilson (Fulham), N Broadhead (Wrexham), L Cullen (Swansea), M Harris (Oxford), L Koumas (Birmingham, on loan from Liverpool), D James (Leeds), B Johnson (Tottenham), K Moore (Wrexham).