Captain Keira Bevan inspires Wales to their first victory over Australia

A try and three conversions from captain Keira Bevan inspired Wales to their first victory over Australia in a 31-24 win which concluded with a dramatic finish.

The visitors got off to a flying start when Maya Stewart crossed for the Wallaroos’ first try after just two minutes at Rodney Parade, where Faitala Moleka added the extras.

Bevan, leading Ioan Cunningham’s side in place of the absent Hannah Jones, drew the sides level seven minutes later, converting her own effort.

It remained 7-7 at half-time, but the hosts fell behind quickly after the restart as a result of Moleka’s penalty before Wales took the lead for the first time as substitute Molly Reardon made it 12-10.

It was all square at 24-24 after Australia added tries of their own through full-back Caitlyn Halse and Tabua Tuinakauvadra, both converted by Arabella McKenzie who drew the sides level with three minutes remaining.

Just as it looked like the sides were headed for a stalemate, Kate Williams got herself over the whitewash in the 81st minute and Bevan booted the extras to seal Wales’ historic win.

