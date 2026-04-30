Cardiff Airport announced as official partner of the Cardiff Half

Cardiff Airport has been announced as an official partner of the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon.

Organisers say that Cardiff Airport is a perfect partner for the Cardiff Half Marathon.

‘As the city’s global gateway, the airport shares the event’s ambition to showcase the best of Cardiff on a bigger stage, while delivering economic and social value across Wales.

‘It’s a fantastic new collaboration between the two organisations as the Cardiff Half has a similar goal of trying to drive positive social change for the country – with surpluses made going into the Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation to be invested into grassroot sport and community projects.’

A member of the SuperHalfs, which also includes races in Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen and Valencia, the Cardiff Half has seen a growing number of international runners coming to Wales to take part in the iconic 13.1-mile road race.

With Cardiff Airport offering 39 direct routes and flights to key European cities as well as transatlantic connections thanks to WestJet’s new direct air link between Cardiff and Toronto which launches in May, Welsh runners can look to expand their running adventures right around the globe.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at event organisers Run 4 Wales, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Cardiff Airport as an official partner of the Cardiff Half Marathon. Like us, it shares the vision of showcasing our fantastic city to the rest of the world. We’re very much looking forward to seeing what the future holds for this new collaboration as we take off on this new chapter together.”

Jon Bridge, CEO of Cardiff Airport, added: “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with the Cardiff Half Marathon. It’s a flagship event for Wales and one that brings huge energy and visibility to Cardiff each year. We’re delighted to play our part in welcoming participants and spectators from across the UK and beyond, showcasing not only the city but also the warm Welsh welcome and the growing connectivity that Cardiff Airport provides.”

To celebrate the new partnership there will be the chance to win a £100 flight voucher. Head over to the Cardiff Half Instagram page to find out more.

For more information about the 2026 Cardiff Half Marathon which takes place on Sunday 4 October visit: cardiffhalfmarathon.co.uk/