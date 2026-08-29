Cardiff and Sheffield United remain winless in Championship after another draw

Press Association Sport Reporters

Cardiff and Sheffield United both remain winless in the Championship after playing out their third successive draws as they shared the points in a 2-2 scoreline at Cardiff City Stadium.

There were three goals in seven minutes at the start of the game as the Blades finally notched their first league goal of the season after 183 minutes of trying.

Cardiff were first on the scoresheet when Jack Moylan cut inside from the left edge of the box as he made the most of the space created by a lengthy breakout from the United half by Cian Ashford.

The Republic of Ireland international then fired low and hard into the bottom left corner to leave Michael Cooper helpless in the Blades goal. Moylan struck after 80 seconds and the reply from United came less than a minute later.

Some hesitancy in the home defence let United win the ball on the left edge of the area and Tom Cannon drove into the box. Alex Robertson brought him down with a clumsy challenge and Cannon picked himself up to score from the spot.

There was no let up in the action as Moylan forced Cooper into a full-length save before Robertson lost the ball on the edge of the area and Patrick Bamford played in Callum O’Hare to enable him to sweep the ball past Nathan Trott in the home goal.

That made it 2-1 after seven minutes and it could easily have been 3-1 a few minutes later had Nathan Trott not made a stunning double save from Cannon and Joe Rothwell.

At that stage the visitors were very much in charge and pressing forward strongly, but then came the Cardiff resurgence that led to them forcing Cooper into a string of impressive saves.

Pressure

The pressure finally told and in the 38th minute Ashford hit the back of the net after Ollie Tanner and weaved his way past three defenders in the United box before getting off a shot that came back off the legs of Cooper to give Ashford an empty net to aim at.

Cardiff started the second half as they ended the first – they had 12 shots, seven of which were on target to United’s four in the opening 45 minutes – with Yousef Salech heading over the bar from a corner and then Tanner shooting inches wide.

United’s best chance in the second half fell to Sydie Peck, while Perry Ng hit the cross bar six minutes from time as the Bluebirds pressed for the winner. That was the home side’s 29th shot of the game, compared to six from United, who were under the cosh throughout possession and territory-wise.

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