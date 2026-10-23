Cardiff bitten by Sharks in defeat at Arms Park

Press Association Sport

It was a night to forget for Cardiff as the Sharks returned to winning ways in the United Rugby Championship with a 36-21 victory in the Welsh capital.

It took just two minutes for Sharks to hit the front when Ethan Hooker dotted down but Cardiff replied within minutes when Josh Adams to finished in the corner and they took a two-point lead when Jarrod Evan converted.

Sharks thought they had retaken the lead when Zekhethelo Siyaya sidestepped a couple of Cardiff defenders to score but the TMO ruled the try out due to a knock-on from Nick Hatton in the lead-up.

But they were not to be denied on the half-hour mark when Matt Romao went over the whitewash, and second-row Jason Jenkins powered over on the stroke of half-time to give the Sharks a 10-point lead heading into the break.

Cardiff managed to turn the game on its head within 18 minutes of the second half courtesy of a couple of tries from James Botham.

But Sharks scored three unanswered tries to make sure the points went back to South Africa when Thomas du Toit powered over as well as an effort from Ethan Bester and Romao’s second of the night to finish the scoring and hand them a third win.

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