Cardiff boost automatic promotion hopes with emphatic win over Exeter

Cardiff took another step towards a return to the Championship with an emphatic 4-0 win at Exeter.

In a lively start to the game, Perry Ng headed against the Exeter crossbar and Omari Kellyman’s follow-up was hacked clear by the home defence.

Exeter, who are now 11 games without a win, lacked any real spark and when the opening goal came after 31 minutes, they never looked like mounting a comeback.

The Grecians went behind when Ollie Tanner played the ball to Rubin Colwill and he smashed a shot across goal and into the far top corner from the edge of the penalty box with a lethal finish.

Three minutes later, it was 2-0 thanks again to Colwill, who was left totally unmarked six yards out to net with a simple header from Cian Ashford’s pinpoint cross.

Exeter were fortunate not to be behind by more such was Cardiff’s dominance, but Alex Robertson made it 3-0 in the 68th minute with a superb curling shot from 25 yards that flew into the top corner after a one-two with Ryan Wintle.

Sonny Cox hit the bar for the hosts before Cardiff struck the final blow in the 87th minute with Callum Robinson tapping in from close range from a Joel Colwill cross as they again cut through the home defence with ease.