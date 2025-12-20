Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy bemoans lack of chances created to win

Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy felt his side paid the price for conceding at a bad time in their 2-1 defeat at Lincoln.

“There was a spell in the second half where we played as well as we have done in a long time and the goal really showed that,” he said.

“We were looking to kick on but their second goal knocked us a little bit. Credit to Lincoln, I thought they stepped it up late on and restricted the amount of times we could get back in the game.

“It is obviously a very disappointing result for us. I thought there were spells where we were at our best. Once we scored I thought we would go on and create more chances to try and win the game, but it didn’t work out that way.

“You have to give credit to Lincoln for how they restricted us. This is a tough place to come. Full credit to Lincoln for what they achieved today, we respect them.

“We have spoken about where the players are and what they have done. We are pleased with where we are but we are always looking to improve and that doesn’t change.”

Head coach Michael Skubala wants to keep “churning out the points” following Lincoln’s statement win over the Bluebirds.

The Imps took the lead five minutes before half-time when Alex Robertson turned Reeco Hackett’s cross into his own net.

Perry Ng levelled four minutes into the second half after finishing off a slick passing move with a confident finish.

But Sonny Bradley secured a fifth straight home win after heading in a Tom Bayliss corner after 67 minutes.

“We have earned the right that teams will come here and know they are in for a tough game,” said Skubala.

“We keep putting the points on the board but for me the performance was superb. We just want to keep churning the points out.

“We were so dominant in their final third and that is what we want to be, we want to be aggressive and play on the front foot.

“We have got lots of tools to hurt teams and we can play the game in a number of ways.

“They are a good team and we knew they would have moments. We had to weather a bit of a storm in the first half, but I thought we were super, to a man we were brilliant.

“We sat too deep in the second half and changed the structure to a back five to be more aggressive. I think from that moment onwards we just looked so good and they couldn’t cope.

“From that moment we got control of the game again. We looked threatening when we went forward and we could have had more.”