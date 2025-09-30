Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy bemoans missed chances

Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy was frustrated by his side’s inability to take their chances in a shock 1-0 loss to bottom of the table Burton.

“We’re all disappointed naturally,” Barry-Murphy said.

“We felt like we created enough chances to win any game.

“When you play a team who defend so deep with so many numbers, there’s always a chance they could score late, and they did.

“We created the most chances today than in any other game this season, but it doesn’t really mean anything if you don’t win.”

“We need to turn that dominance into wins and that’s the objective for the rest of the season.

“I think the players have made extraordinary progress. They’re an extremely talented group of players.

“There is going to be a lot of ups and downs as the season progresses.

“And it is our job to make the players aware of what it looks like to encounter these.

“As long as we have the mentality to be obsessed with that, then we will be fine.”

Burton boss Gary Bowyer hailed the response of his players after they bounced back from a 4-0 defeat at home to Plymouth by claiming a win at Cardiff.

Charlie Webster scored the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute, with goalkeeper Brad Collins making a string of saves to help the struggling Brewers to a much-needed victory.

Brewers boss Bowyer said: “The credit all goes to the players because Saturday wasn’t the standard, it wasn’t what we’re about and we knew we were coming to a very, very difficult place, they’ve got a great manager, the way they are coached, the way that they play.

“We knew we were up against it, we knew we wouldn’t have a lot of the ball, but we asked them to show some fight and represent the club in a better manner than we did on Saturday and it was incredible.

“I think the supporters that made their way down today, it’s incredible that…(we’ve) sent them home with those scenes and ever since I arrived at the club that’s what it’s been about, creating memories.

“To come here and keep a clean sheet, I’m delighted for Brad Collins and all of the defenders. We had to make late changes again and they way they’ve gone about it is unbelievable.

“I’m pleased for Charlie again as well.”