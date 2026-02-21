Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy heaps praise on Plymouth after suffering heavy loss

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy had nothing but praise for Plymouth and their manager Tom Cleverley after his side were beaten 5-2 in Devon.

“I hold Tom Cleverley in the highest regard, I saw what he did at Watford, really admired that,” Barry-Murphy said.

“The style of team has changed significantly since we played them earlier in the year. Very direct and get the ball forward quickly. But today we weren’t good enough with the ball and Plymouth did a great job.

“I have no arguments with the result. Plymouth are a very effective team, have a really good coach and they deserved to win the game.

“We felt as though we were going to be really dangerous in the second half.

“The nature of the first half was a very up and down rollercoaster ride. But in the second half I thought we would be really dangerous and we would definitely score.

“But I think the nature of the penalty deflated us and made scoring really difficult for us.”

Tom Cleverley meanwhile praised his in-form strike partnership as Plymouth stunned the League One leaders.

Lorent Tolaj and Bim Pepple both scored twice before Mathias Ross made it 5-2 to put the gloss on resurgent Argyle’s third league win on the spin – netting 12 goals in those matches.

Omari Kellyman scored both Cardiff goals to make the score 3-2 at half time before Argyle surged further ahead to inflict a first defeat in 13 matches on the Bluebirds.

Mentality

Cleverley said of fit-again Tolaj and strike partner Pepple: “That partnership is flourishing. The work those two do for the team is something not many see but is incredibly important and they have to keep doing it.

“Really proud of the players going toe to toe with the side top of the league.

“When Kellyman sticks one in the top corner to make it 3-2 to show why they are top of the league, I loved our mentality after that because they would have been favourites to kick-on.

“It was a complete performance, it was a brave performance and we were on the front foot from the start.

“We were clinical in transition. There was an expectation from the fans today that they were going to turn up and win.

“We are creating something here; it stems from doing the right things – the simple things – on the pitch.

“We need to keep delivering. It’s all about one step at the time.

“The team performance is summed up by two players on two goals and they are not player of the match.

“Joe Edwards was outstanding again today. It’s one of those performances you’re not comfortable picking out a player because the team played so well but if you were to pick someone that player would be the skipper.

“These results are not flukes. There are a lot of reasons for them and hard work is the main one.”