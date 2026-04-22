Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy hopes for party atmosphere at final home game

Cardiff manager Brian Barry-Murphy is hoping for a party atmosphere when they host Northampton in their last home fixture on Saturday after promotion back to the Championship was confirmed last weekend.

“It was difficult to predict what level of performance we could reach tonight based on the euphoria that we felt on Saturday,” said Barry-Murphy, after watching his side stroll to a 1-0 home win over Port Vale.

“I’m very pleased with the players that we managed to create a chance in the second half and play well enough to win.

“I really enjoy the feeling of what we’ve achieved, but when it comes to the games there is a real focus on playing really well and trying to win. That’s what our supporters expect and deserve.

“I hope we can get a huge following at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, and we can put on a great performance. I hope it can be a big party for all the players, families and all their friends.

“It’s very important that those people get a chance to spend as long as they want at the club on the pitch with their families after the game and really give something back to the people who’ve supported the players and myself.”

Port Vale boss Jon Brady has promised his side will reset for next season and battle for promotion back from Sky Bet League Two after their defeat at Cardiff confirmed their relegation.

Rubin Colwill’s eight goal of the campaign finally broke the deadlock at Cardiff City Stadium in the 79th minute and sent the Valiants back to the league from which they were promoted last year.

Reset

“It’s a bit raw at the moment and the reality is kicking in. It’s hard to take because we always had the belief we could survive,” said Brady, who came in as manager in January.

“Even tonight we played well against a side that are going to be a good Championship team next season. We contained them to one shot on target, but that’s the one they scored.

“We created a few good chances, but didn’t take them. To only score 33 goals in a season just isn’t good enough. You aren’t going to stay up scoring that few and that’s been our biggest problem.

“We have to reset and make sure we come back next season and challenge towards the top end of League Two. We’ll talk about what we need to do better.

“I’ve been in this position before and I know what it takes to come back. We have to roll up our sleeves and work hard.

“There are lessons to be learned from the top sides in this division like Cardiff, like the way they got back into shape so quickly when they lost the ball. We’ve got three games left to play and I want to overtake the team immediately above us.”