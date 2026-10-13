Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy ‘hugely satisfied’ with bounce back win

Press Association Sport

Cardiff’s overdue 5-1 win against hapless Watford helped make up for the disappointment of losing at Blackburn on Saturday.

“It was a difficult weekend for us because it’s such a long build-up during the international break. We wanted to play well and win on Saturday but it wasn’t good, so to bounce back in the fashion we did tonight was hugely satisfying,” said boss Brian Barry-Murphy.

“We know Watford have problems, but you’ve still got to beat what’s in front of you. We felt miserable on Saturday and now we just need to build some momentum.

“We are aware of the challenge we face at Middlesbrough on Saturday but it’s a challenge that we want and we’re looking forward to.”

Watford boss Alessio Dionisi admitted he was “very angry” with his players even by half-time in their 5-1 drubbing at Cardiff that saw them plunge into the Championship relegation zone.

Jack Moylan scoed twice in the first half and there was an own goal from Watford skipper Mattie Pollock before Ollie Tanner grabbed his first of the season to make it 4-0 to the Bluebirds, who climbed to 18th in the table with just their second win of the campaign.

Callum Robinson came off the bench to add a fifth after Chris Willock had missed a penalty, before Hector Kyprianou at least scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 87th minute when he headed home a free-kick.

It was not the sort of reaction Dionisi had asked for from his team after their 4-0 home defeat to bottom-of-the-table Burnley last weekend. Having made six changes to that side he then introduced five substitutes in the second half, including a triple change in the 56th minute.

“I asked for a reaction after the Burnley defeat but I didn’t get one. I was very angry with my players,” he said.

“The game was gone by half-time and I decided to give them 10 more minutes to see if they could turn things around in the second half.

“They couldn’t and that’s why I made five substitutions. It is now important to take responsibility for where we are, for me as the coach and for the players.

“I didn’t like what I saw tonight. There was no reaction on the pitch after just one negative moment. We have to solve these problems together because there isn’t one player or one person who can solve them.

“I want to continue with my responsibilities and to work with my players because I think together we can arrive with a good result. I speak with my owner every day and I have a good relationship with him, but this is football and I know that last season Watford changed four coaches.”

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