Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy pleased with performance despite another home loss

Cardiff City lost 2-0 at home to Wycombe putting a dent in their League One title hopes.

A second successive home defeat for Brian Barry-Murphy’s Bluebirds saw them fall further behind Lincoln, who salvaged a draw at Huddersfield, but remain 10 points clear of Bolton in third.

“I think we’re in pretty good form performance-wise. We have eight remaining games and our intention is to try and win every single one, like it was on Saturday at Exeter and tonight,” said Barry-Murphy.

“The players are in great form and I’m very confident moving to Saturday. We started off the game really well, so I’m very pleased with the players and very happy where we are.

“Performance-wise, I thought it gave us a great chance to win the game but we just couldn’t take our chances and conceded a sucker punch.

“I thought we were in control of the game and even with 10 men I thought we were the dominant team, but the scoreline doesn’t reflect that and at the end of the day that’s all people will remember.”

Boss Michael Duff believes Wycombe are now in with a chance of challenging for a play-off spot in League One after their win in the Welsh capital.

Two goals in the space of five minutes late in the second half from substitutes Andre Vidigal and Cauley Woodrow earned the three points for the Chairboys and pushed them to within two points of the top six.

Centre-back Gabriel Osho was dismissed in the 43rd minute for a reckless lunging tackle on Ewan Henderson as the Bluebirds fell five points behind leaders Lincoln.

Reckless

Duff said: “I’m really pleased. We were very good against a top, top team. The sending off was obviously the turning point, but I think it was a red card – it looked pretty reckless at the time.

“They had a lot of territory in the first half and they played around us a lot, but never through us. I can’t remember Will Norris having to make a save.

“We had a couple of opportunities on the counter and I was actually pleased with the first half. The first five minutes of the second half was a disaster. We looked as though we couldn’t find the ball.

“We grew into it and the subs came on and impacted the game. They are a good team and even with 10 men they hurt you.

“If it had ended up at 0-0 playing against 10 men I would still have respected that point because they are so good at what they do.

“We haven’t been good away from home, so winning here was good. There looks as though there are two slots available in the play-off places and about six of seven teams with a chance.

“What we have now is a chance, although ultimately we have to keep on winning matches.

“If we can overcome a few mentality issues, which the first 88 minutes against Bolton and the 90 tonight proves, then we can compete against the best.”