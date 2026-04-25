Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy proud of display his players put on

Cardiff City laid on a proper promotion party for their fans with a 5-1 thrashing of Northampton Town.

The Bluebirds had two goals from Ollie Tanner among their five. Joel Colwill, Callum Robinson and Yousef Salech got the others, while Jake Evans grabbed a consolation for the Cobblers.

“To score the amount of goals that we did as a team in our last home game just topped off the season we’ve had. It was a scoreline we deserved,” said Tanner.

“It was really enjoyable and nice to get the lead we had in the first half. From there on it was just an easier day.

“It’s been nice to have two games with the pressure off after the drama at Reading. In the last two games you’ve just seen the enjoyment and the smiles on boys’ faces.

“I’ve been working on my finishing. The goals haven’t come, so it was nice to get two today.”

A delighted Cardiff head coach Brian Barry-Murphy was full of praise for his players.

“Our intention was to try and show the very best parts of our game, attack and try and score more goals than we have done in our previous home games,” said Barry-Murphy.

“To do that is testament to the ability of the players and their mentality to do it when it would have been easy to probably just coast through the game.”

Hurtful

Northampton interim manager Colin Calderwood admitted his players are “ashamed” of the record run of defeats that have led to their relegation in the wake of the thrashing by promoted Cardiff in the Welsh capital.

Calderwood took over from Kevin Nolan in March and saw his side blown away by the celebratory Bluebirds.

It was his eighth defeat in a row, the club’s ninth successive defeat in the league and a 10th in a row in all competitions – both club records – and they have taken a mere eight points from the last 72.

“What an examination that was. We were stretched, pulled and pushed around – it was a full test,” said Calderwood.

“We didn’t start well and the manner of the first goal was hurtful. We have to appreciate the way they played and the power they have in their team.

“We need lots and lots of improvement in lots of areas. We were washed away by a superior club and team playing at a superior level.

“Defence of our box has to be so, so different. Repeated messages, faults and mistakes have made us hit this run and we are ashamed of it.”