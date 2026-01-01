Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy rues missed chances in Wycombe draw

Cardiff City remain three points clear of second-placed Lincoln, with a game in hand, and five ahead of Bradford in third.

However, it could have been very different for the Bluebirds as they had several big chances to snatch all three points in South Buckinghamshire.

Callum Robinson and Yousef Salech had shots blocked off the line by Danish centre-back Anders Hagelskjaer, before Calum Chambers’ bending long-range effort went just wide of the post in stoppage time.

Boss Brian Barry-Murphy said: “We created a lot of chances during the game, but we just couldn’t take them.

“The players are human. We were dominant and created a lot of chances, chances that we usually take, but today, we just couldn’t.

“Overall, I am pleased with large parts of the performance as we produced a lot of chances.

“At times, our play was exhilarating. Naturally, you want more goals, but I am happy with the performance.

“Wycombe are a very good team, especially at home this season, and we knew that but the way we started the game [going on the attack and scoring] was how I visualised it.

“We wanted to be on the front foot and were on the front foot the entire game.”

Wycombe head coach Michael Duff was pleased with his side’s “character” after the draw with the League One leaders.

The Bluebirds took the lead after six minutes thanks to a deflected Chris Willock strike before Caolan Boyd-Munce scored directly from a corner on the half-hour mark.

Character

The result means Wanderers are winless in their last three, dropping from ninth to 13th in the table.

However, Wycombe became the first team to stop Cardiff from winning after they have gone ahead, with the draw being only their third of the season and their first since October.

Duff said: “They are the best team in the league.

“We started poorly, we tried to get aggressive but didn’t win any duals or first contact and when they get their goal, you’re thinking it’s going to be a long afternoon.

“But we have shown our character at home and I thought we were good.

“All I can do is ask the players to give everything.

“Even if we had lost 2-1, I want the players to give everything and they did.”