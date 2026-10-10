Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy: ‘We weren’t good enough’

Press Association Sport Staff

Cardiff City have lost four of their last six, and conceded two for the fourth time in five away outings as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Brian Barry-Murphy conceded that, despite creating second-half chances, the first half performance was not good enough.

He said: “Even when we were seemingly in control in the first half, it wasn’t to the levels that we want. We didn’t have enough control of the game. We play an aggressive game, and we go for it, create a lot of chances.

“We didn’t create enough chances in the first half, we didn’t have a shot on goal. We showed signs of what we can do in the second half but at this moment, it only heightens the frustration at the levels we produced in the first half.

“First goal was offside but we’re not looking for excuses today. We have to look at ourselves. Have to do better than we did in the first half, be more aggressive with how we play the game.

“We showed clear signs in the second half of the team we want to be and can be. We have to take it on the chin the fact we weren’t good enough today. We could and should have scored more goals in the second half but when you play like we did in the first half, you leave yourself open to having that uphill struggle.”

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray challenged Andri Gudjohnsen to score 20 goals this season after his strike set Blackburn on their way to a deserved win.

Iceland striker Gudjohnsen enjoyed a fruitful international break, netting in two of his country’s four games, and in his first start for Blackburn in over a month he continued that ruthless streak, breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute with a smartly taken finish – his fifth club goal of the season.

Todd Cantwell squeezed a second beyond Nathan Trott in the 38th minute and though Callum Robinson swept home after the break, Blackburn kept Cardiff at arm’s length to win successive home games and extend their unbeaten run to three.

Mowbray was delighted with his goal and laid down the gauntlet for more.

He said: “He’s a pretty rounded centre forward. Decent with his body, he can hold the ball up, win flick-ons, knows where the back of the net is, he plays between the sticks, so he can link with the rest of the team that want to run forward and join with him.

“But he wants to score goals, he wants to play between the sticks. With total respect, the other two centre forwards who have got really good legs, athleticism, want to run down channels and stuff. I think Andri is more interested in scoring goals.

“Every team needs a centre forward who gets numbers, that make us wins. He’s got to strive to get to 20 goals this season and hopefully beyond that.

“Happy with him, delighted that he scored again. He scored a few early in the international break, scored again today, he scored early season for us as well. I like Andri, a really, really good football player. A stereotypical centre forward who knows where the back of the net is.”

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